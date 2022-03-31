The Santa Maria Public Library has selected "Wolf Hall" as its April pick for the Valley Reads book club.
The club will meet at 2 p.m. Tuesday in the library's Shepard Hall, 421 S. McClelland St., to discuss the novel by Booker Prize-winning author Hilary Mantel.
"Wolf Hall" tells a fictionalized account of the life of Thomas Cromwell. Set in 14th century England, it follows Cromwell's accession to power under King Henry VIII. The novel explores themes of power, leadership and violence.
Library patrons interested in participating in the Valley Reads book club may register online at www.cityofsantamaria.org/library, or call 805-925-0994.