{{featured_button_text}}

The Valley Reads book club will discuss former President Bill Clinton and James Patterson's "The President is Missing" at its next meeting from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Aug 27 in Shepard Hall at the Santa Maria Public Library.

The book is a collaboration between the former U.S. president and novelist. It follows an embattled president trying to save the county from a cyberattack. 

The club meets on the fourth Tuesday of the month, and complimentary coffee is served.

To join Valley Reads, sign up with the staff at the second-floor information desk at the library, located at 421 S. McClelland St.

Hours are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and closed Sunday.

For more information, call 805-925-0994, ext. 8562.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Razi Syed covers Santa Maria City Government for Lee Central Coast Newspapers.  Follow him on Twitter @razisyed

0
0
0
0
0

Tags