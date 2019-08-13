The Valley Reads book club will discuss former President Bill Clinton and James Patterson's "The President is Missing" at its next meeting from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Aug 27 in Shepard Hall at the Santa Maria Public Library.
The book is a collaboration between the former U.S. president and novelist. It follows an embattled president trying to save the county from a cyberattack.
The club meets on the fourth Tuesday of the month, and complimentary coffee is served.
To join Valley Reads, sign up with the staff at the second-floor information desk at the library, located at 421 S. McClelland St.
Hours are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and closed Sunday.
For more information, call 805-925-0994, ext. 8562.