Santa Maria Public Library’s Valley Reads Book Club will discuss “Evicted: Poverty and Profit in the American City" by Matthew Desmond, at its next meeting set for 2 p.m. Tuesday.
The meeting will take place in Shepard Hall of the library, located at 421 S. McClelland St.
Desmond’s book follows eight low-income families and their heartbreaking struggles to pay rent during the financial crisis of 2008, a library spokeswoman said.
The author also shares his childhood experiences with poverty and offers recommendations to significantly lower the eviction rates across the country.
Those interested in participating in Valley Reads Book Club can register with the online events calendar at www.cityofsantamaria.org/Library or by calling 805-925-0994, where more information is also available at extension 8562.
