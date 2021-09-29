The Santa Maria Public Library's Valley Reads Book Club will discuss "The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo" by Taylor Jenkins Reid at its October meeting next week.
The meeting will take place at 2 p.m. Oct. 5 in the Santa Maria Main Branch Library's Shepard Hall, according to city spokesman Mark van de Kamp.
"The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo" tells the story of Old Hollywood star Evelyn Hugo, who grants a final tell-all interview to journalist Monique Grant. The historical fiction novel discusses themes of LGBTQ+ relationships, fame and women's roles in Hollywood.
Local residents interested in participating can register online via the library events calendar at cityofsantamaria.org/library, or by calling 805-925-0994.
The Main Branch Library is located at 421 S. McClelland St.