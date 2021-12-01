The Santa Maria Public Library's Valley Reads Book Club will discuss the 2019 novel "The Night Fire" during its meeting at 2 p.m. Dec. 7.
The December meeting will take place in Shepard Hall at the Main Branch Library. Patrons can register online by visiting the library events calendar at cityofsantamaria.org/Library or by calling 805-925-0994.
Michael Connelly's novel follows two detectives as they reopen an investigation into a 20-year-old unsolved murder.
The Main Branch Library is located at 421 S. McClelland St.
Questions may be directed to the library’s information desk at 805-925-0994, ext. 8562.