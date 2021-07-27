The Valley Reads Book Club will discuss Sue Monk Kidd's 2015 novel "The Invention of Wings" at its upcoming meeting on Aug. 3.
Kidd's bestselling fiction work tells the story of the Grimké sisters, Sarah and Angelina, daughters of a wealthy, slave-owning family and their relationship with Handful, a woman enslaved by the family.
The meeting will take place over Zoom at 2 p.m. on Aug. 3.
Those interested in participating in the book club meeting can register via the library events calendar at www.cityofsantamaria.org/Library, or by calling 805-925-0994.
All five library branches in Santa Maria, Orcutt, Los Alamos, Cuyama and Guadalupe, as well as the Bookmobile, are open for in-person service. For more information about library locations and hours, visit www.cityofsantamaria.org/Library.