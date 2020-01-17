Valley Reads book club to discuss 'Fight Club'

The Valley Reads book club will discuss Chuck Palahniuk’s "Fight Club" at its next meeting from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Jan. 28 in Shepard Hall at the Santa Maria Public Library.
The novel follows an unnamed narrator recalling his friendship with Tyler Durden, and their founding of a secretive social society where members engage in fighting.
The book club meets on the fourth Tuesday of the month, and complimentary coffee is served.
To join Valley Reads, sign up with the staff at the second-floor information desk in the library, located at 421 S. McClelland St.
Hours are 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 1 to 5 p.m. on Sunday.
For more information, call 805-925-0994, ext. 8562.