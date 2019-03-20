The Valley Reads book club will discuss Kristin Hannah's "The Great Alone" at its next meeting from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. March 26 in Shepard Hall at the Santa Maria Public Library.
The book follows the Allbright family -- Leni (the daughter and main protagonist), Cora (the matriarch) and Ernt (the patriarch) -- and the move to Alaska. The summer is not that bad to the family, however, it is the winter that will test the family’s bond. Will the family unit hold or will it unravel?
The club meets on the fourth Tuesday of the month, and complimentary coffee is served.
To join Valley Reads, sign up with staff at the second-floor information desk at the library, which is located at 421 S. McClelland St.
Hours are from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday and closed Sunday.
For more information, call 805-925-0994, ext. 8562.