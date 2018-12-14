After five years of providing its services at a renovated house in eastern Lompoc, the Valley Haven Adult Day Program is set to move back to its original home at St. Mary’s Episcopal Church.
The program, which provides day services for local seniors and respite for caregivers, will remain closed through the holidays. The move, which is expected to be completed within two months, was precipitated, at least in part, by the high costs associated with ownership of its building, according to Frank Campo, the president of the Valley Haven board of directors.
“We are looking at reorganizing our services to the senior community in Lompoc and be back to normal after the first of the year,” Campo said, noting that the decision to close through the holidays was based on participation in the program typically decreasing at this time of year. “Although owning our own location seemed ideal several years ago, today's economy, coupled with the price the program costs to operate, does not support that.”
The program had operated out of the home at 502 N. Third St. since 2013.
That building now has a for sale sign posted just outside its perimeter fence as organizers work to move the program back to St. Mary’s, at 2800 Harris Grade Road, which is where it started operation in 2000.
The Thomas Fire that sparked late last year and the ensuing mudslides in Montecito early this year impacted Valley Haven’s funding. The nonprofit program relies heavily on grants and donations, and it saw those grants dry up as several Santa Barbara-based foundations focused on rebuilding in south Santa Barbara County.
According to Valley Haven’s 2016-17 annual report, it received 42 percent of its funding from member contributions, 35 percent from foundation grants, and 15 percent from fundraising and events. Eight percent of the funding, according to the report, came from government agencies.
Adding to the program's fiscal woes, according to Campo, have been delays in payments from the Department of Veterans Affairs. Campo noted that the program has a six- to eight-month backlog in those payments, but he said that Congressman Salud Carbajal has been working with the program to help facilitate those payments.
Although Valley Haven will no longer be in its own building, Campo said he anticipates that the move will have a net positive effect on the overall viability of the program.
“The size of our current location limited the amount of participants that we could have on site,” he said. “With the move to St. Mary's, it’s anticipated we can serve more seniors in the community.”
He said the program is also planning to contract with City of Lompoc Transit, or COLT, to provide bus transportation for Valley Haven clients. The program had previously been operating at least two of its own small buses to transport clients.
“This will relieve any burden the business has on bus maintenance and insurance,” Campo said.
Valley Haven, which has a seven-person staff, according to its website, has a stated mission “to serve older adults and veterans with social enrichment programs in a home-like environment, and provide respite and support for their families and caregivers. Our goal is to help seniors remain at home as long as possible, thereby avoiding unnecessary or premature institutionalization and its high costs.”
For more on the program, visit www.lompocvalleyhaven.org or call 805-733-9459.