On Halloween morning, Matthew Pon donned his white wig and went to school as George Washington.
He was joined by his classmates at Valley Christian Academy, who dressed as historical figures for the school's annual American Heritage Day.
Principal Chuck Mason, who dresses as Abraham Lincoln each year, said creating costumes reflecting historical figures provides an alternative to ghosts and goblins.
“They choose the character, then they research them and write a speech as if they were that person," said Mason, who is retiring after this school year.
Students dressed as Thomas Edison, the Wright brothers, Jim Thorpe, Jackie Robinson, Rosa Parks, Amelia Earhart and Betsy Ross for a parade near the school. Afterward, they all gathered inside First Baptist Church to deliver speeches about their characters, which were judged by parents and teachers.
As he stepped up to the microphone, Pon got into character as Washington, drawing laughter and cheers from the crowd as he began his speech.
“What’s a common denominator of a quarter, a dollar coin and a dollar bill? The face of a great American, the father of our country and a face that’s legit!” Pon proclaimed.
He later acted out Washington chopping down the cherry tree, even yelling out “Timber!” and drawing more laughs from his classmates and teachers.
Pon's speech was voted best in the second- and third-grade division.
Mason said the annual event teaches the children history in a unique way.
You have free articles remaining.
"They learn about some of the more notable people you would recognize, but they also learn about some of the more obscure people in history that still made important contributions like Emma Edmonds,” he said.
Samantha Walker and Ashley Han both chose Edmonds as their historical figure, donning Civil War soldier attire and stuffing their hair inside hats to represent Edmonds, who disguised herself as a man under the alias Franklin Thompson and became a soldier with the 2nd Michigan Infantry.
In her speech, Walker shared about Edmonds.
“Have you ever wondered what it would feel like to walk a mile in someone else’s shoes? I spent much of my life walking many miles; and the shoes of a man whose identity I made up,” Walker said through the microphone. “I joined the Union Army as a male nurse. And served under the alias Private Franklin Thompson during the American Civil War. I also served as a Union soldier, relaying messages to the front lines during battles and I infiltrated Confederate camps on several occasions as an undercover spy. Tasks like these were not given to women at that time, so I had to enlist under an alias and disguise myself as a man.”
Walker explained women were not permitted to serve in the U.S. Army, and if they were detected, they were imprisoned or sent home. Edmonds ultimately completed 11 successful spy missions, according to Walker.
“Patriotism was the true secret of my success," Walker said, speaking as Edmonds.
Walker's speech won first place in the fourth- through sixth-grade division.
Carolyn Kerley won in the kindergarten- and first-grade division for her portrayal of Lottie Moon -- a Southern Baptist missionary who spread the word of God in China as an American.
In addition to the speech winners, VCA parents voted on best costumes.
Colin Souphanthavong took first place in the kindergarten- and first-grade division for dressing up as Thomas Edison. Mariana Cardenas won in the second- and third-grade division for her portrayal of Mary Cassatt, American painter and printmaker. And Lily Kussler won in the fourth- through sixth-grade division for dressing up as Deborah Sampson who, like Edmonds, disguised herself as a man to serve in the Continental Army.