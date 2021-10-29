Students at Valley Christian Academy arrived to campus Friday not as themselves but as famous figures throughout history for the school's annual American Heritage Day.
During the event, organized as a creative and fun way to teach the student body about American history, students are asked to dress as a specific historical figure and write a speech from that person's point view about their accomplishments.
Some of the figures on the Santa Maria campus included Walt Disney, Susan B. Anthony, Paul Revere, Annie Oakley and the Wright brothers.
Principal Christopher Maples paid homage to George Washington with his own costume, and former Principal Chuck Mason made an appearance in his trademark Abraham Lincoln garb he has worn for years.
Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!
Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers
Following a parade around campus in the morning, students from various classes give speeches as their characters, and prizes were awarded for the best costumes and speeches in different grade levels.
Maples said he was impressed by the work parents put into their kids' costumes, as well as the speeches memorized and shared in front of the school by some of the students.
"In general, our parents were going for bigger and better," he said, describing one student dressed as Henry Ford who showed up in a cardboard car with working lights made from a bicycle. "It's also really hard work to write and memorize those speeches, so that was impressive."
Students were able to choose from an approved list of figures or request approval for one not on the list. The school has celebrated American Heritage Day annually since the 1970s.
Photos: American Heritage Day at Valley Christian Academy