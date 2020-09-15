Valley Christian, St. Mary's students cleared to return to campuses

Two more private schools in the Santa Maria Valley will bring elementary students back for in-person learning over the next week, after receiving state approval of reopening waivers on Monday.

Valley Christian Academy on Santa Maria Way and St. Mary of the Assumption School on East Cypress Street both will be permitted to bring back students in grades K-6 for in-person learning that will involve cohorts and social distancing. Students also will have the option to continue distance learning.

Twenty-three schools in Santa Barbara County have applied for state waivers, with 14 approved thus far. Waivers are first reviewed by the county Public Health Department, then passed on to the California Department of Public Health for final approval.

Although Santa Barbara County remains in the most restrictive reopening tier, the waiver is open to all elementary schools in the state.

Valley Christian Academy will begin phasing in students in grades 1-3 on Thursday, followed by grades 4-6 on Friday, with St. Mary of the Assumption School waiting to reopen until Sept. 23, officials from both schools said.

According to Valley Christian Principal Christopher Maples, the K-12 school has been able to host small groups of kindergartners on campus since last week under state child care guidelines, helping staff get a jump-start on keeping cohorts of students separate from one another.