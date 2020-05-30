Valley Christian Academy principal, Abe Lincoln impersonator, hanging up top hat after 41 years

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 805.925.2691 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

It’s little wonder Valley Christian Academy Principal Chuck Mason is best remembered by four decades of students for his annual role as Abraham Lincoln. Both have often been described as eloquent, fair-minded, peaceful, intelligent, humble and hard working.

Come June 30, however, Mason will hang up his top hat after 41 years of leading students through their formative years.

“It’s going to be weird to come on campus without him here,” said VCA Athletic Director Pete Fortier.

Fortier was a VCA student back in 1979, when Mason made the move from teaching third grade at Cambria Grammar School to serve as VCA’s elementary principal.

“When I first came, I really didn’t want to come. I wasn’t too excited about going into administration and even less excited about moving away from Cambria and down to Santa Maria, but the Lord showed me over and over again through his word that this is what he wanted,” Mason said.

Mason took the leap with his wife, Cindy, who served as a VCA teacher intermittently while also raising the four Mason children: Joel, Laurel, Micah and Josh. She retires with Chuck in June and both intend to remain active with the school now attended by 11 of their 12 grandchildren.