Valley Christian Academy principal, Abe Lincoln impersonator, hanging up top hat after 41 years

It’s little wonder Valley Christian Academy Principal Chuck Mason is best remembered by four decades of students for his annual role as Abraham Lincoln. Both have often been described as eloquent, fair-minded, peaceful, intelligent, humble and hard working.
Come June 30, however, Mason will hang up his top hat after 41 years of leading students through their formative years.
“It’s going to be weird to come on campus without him here,” said VCA Athletic Director Pete Fortier.
Fortier was a VCA student back in 1979, when Mason made the move from teaching third grade at Cambria Grammar School to serve as VCA’s elementary principal.
“When I first came, I really didn’t want to come. I wasn’t too excited about going into administration and even less excited about moving away from Cambria and down to Santa Maria, but the Lord showed me over and over again through his word that this is what he wanted,” Mason said.
Mason took the leap with his wife, Cindy, who served as a VCA teacher intermittently while also raising the four Mason children: Joel, Laurel, Micah and Josh. She retires with Chuck in June and both intend to remain active with the school now attended by 11 of their 12 grandchildren.
“I came down here with some fear and trepidation, but the Lord has it all planned out perfectly. I couldn’t have chosen anything better for my life or the lives of our kids and our family. It really has been a dream position to work with these teachers and to be able to experience my family in a fuller way than I ever would have been able to an any other setting,” Chuck said.
His elementary principalship expanded the entire K-12 program which currently serves 385 students. Graduating classes are typically well below 20 students — the class of 2020 graduated seven students — which allows for more personal learning experiences.
“He’s been a great leader in the sense that he has unbelievably high educational standards and does what he can to help teachers fulfill those, but he also has a tremendous heart for our students. He cares about educating the students for eternity, to develop their whole heart, their whole life,” said Pastor Joel Mikkelson, of First Baptist Church, which owns Valley Christian Academy.
Chuck led the school through its first, then three more, accreditation cycles and the Masons have timed their retirement with the end of one of those cycles. He’ll wrap up the cycle-end report, then hand the keys over to Christopher Maples, a teacher groomed over the past three years for the position.
“I wanted to have the report ready for Christopher to go with it for the next cycle so they can set their own plan for the future,” he said.
Chuck involved himself in every aspect of campus life: coaching teachers, counseling students, playing basketball and football in student vs. staff games, serving as announcer for football games. He and Cindy led hiking trips, took part in senior trips abroad and organized their personal lives around the demands of running a school.
“If you would have clocked his hours, it would be phenomenal,” Fortier said. “He’s always there for teachers and students, but I know he also takes it home, thinks about it all the time.”
Students, staff and parents past and present, described with joy Chuck’s whole-hearted, booming, ringing laughter, sincere care for students and their families, and fairness.
“He was always very calm, even tempered. I never saw him lose his cool. He was always fair, always very supportive. Looking at how he was able to maintain his composure and treat everyone fairly, that’s something I strive to implement in my life now,” said Lincoln McKenna who graduated from VCA in 1993.
“I think of him as a man full of integrity who’s wise and honest and kind and genuine,” said Adrianne Scheetz, VCA class of 2009.
“He always thinks the best of people, and he doesn’t hold grudges. He’s very patient, analytical but in a way that’s thoughtful of people, that’s full of compassion,” said Susan Scheetz, a 1983 graduate of VCA and its long-time school secretary.
And it doesn’t take but a few minutes with Chuck to discover his godliness.
“He’s a very Christ-centered individual. He definitely loved God. And he’s very faithful to the church and his family,” said McKenna, who also became a friend of the family.
“He does work behind the scenes no one ever sees,” Mikkelson added. “When a student is in his office getting in trouble, he’s also in his office getting good help and advice from a man who loves the Lord and who wants them to love the Lord as well.”
Chuck’s annual rendition of Abraham Lincoln for the school’s American Heritage Day were highlights among the memories of students past and present, staff and parents.
“Every year, he’s the perfect Abe Lincoln. He has the perfect beard for it. He’s tall and slender. He’s the exact image of him. And he’s very honest and studious. When you think about the whole picture, with the top hat, tux and tails, he’s the exact image of Abe,” said VCA student Rachel Woolsey.
Rachel and her brother, Austin Woolsey followed in the footsteps of their father and uncle who also attended VCA, like so many of the VCA parents these days.
It’s been validating to Chuck to hear from graduates and alumni through the years, but most telling, he said, are his former students who have enrolled their own children at the school.
“The fact that their parents thought enough of and valued their educational experience here at VCA to put their own children back in school here has been rewarding and it has given an opportunity to continue my relationship with those students for an extended period of time,” Chuck said.
The timing couldn’t really be better for the Masons to retire, with Chuck’s 70th birthday celebration in February, and the COVID-19 crisis changing the face of education.
“We’d planned this, announced it last year. The Lord just confirmed it with the COVID crisis. Social distancing has put a whole different twist on education and made it a lot less rewarding because there’s so much less interaction,” Chuck said.
Chuck’s basketball and football days are far behind him, but he and Cindy still relish days spent in nature and begin each day with a swim at the YMCA. They look forward to hitting the road for a leisure cross-country exploration of nature’s bounty, but always remaining tied to VCA through their family.
“He’s definitely going to be missed. He’s the real deal,” Fortier said.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.