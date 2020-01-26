Valentine’s Pet Wellness, Adoption Day planned in Santa Maria

A Valentine’s Pet Wellness and Adoption Day will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 13, at the Elwin Mussell Senior Center at 510 E. Park Ave. by the Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department.
“This is an excellent opportunity to find a ‘Fur-Ever’ Valentine by visiting with several dogs who are available for on-site adoption,” a city spokesman said.
Santa Barbara County Animal Services staff also will attend with adoptable dogs.
The event, sponsored in partnership with C.A.R.E. 4 Paws, is open to pet lovers of all ages, but children must be accompanied by an adult, the spokesman said.
Affordable, walk-in pet services will be offered low-income and senior pet owners in the C.A.R.E. 4 Paws mobile veterinary clinic.
An array of low-cost health and wellness services for dogs and cats will be available, including wellness exams, vaccines, flea treatments, ear cleaning, nail trimming, wound care, spaying and neutering surgeries plus dog licenses through Project Pet Safe.
Appointments, beginning at 10 a.m. and possibly extending as late as 3 p.m., based on demand, may be made in advance by calling 805-968-2273.
Speakers scheduled to present information about animal services include Aimee Crispen, Petco Grooming Salon manager, at 9 a.m. and Haley Kipp, Petco dog trainer, at 10 a.m.
People wishing to help either Animal Services or C.A.R.E. 4 Paws may bring old towels, dog and cat treats and new pet toys to donate, the spokesman said.
People interested in adopting cats should contact Animal Services directly to arrange a visit to the shelter.
For more information, call the Recreation and Parks Department at 805-925-0951, ext. 2260.
This report was compiled by Mike Hodgson, associate editor for Lee Central Coast Newspapers. He can be reached at mhodgson@leecentralcoastnews.com.