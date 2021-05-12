Santa Barbara County residents ages 12 to 15 now are eligible for the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine following an emergency use authorization from the Food and Drug Administration.
Vaccines were previously limited to residents ages 16 and up, and only the Pfizer vaccine is approved for residents under 18. Pfizer reported 100% efficacy of the vaccine against COVID-19 in clinical trials among those 12 to 15.
My Turn, California's vaccine scheduling site, states that families will be able to schedule vaccines for residents ages 12 to 15 beginning Thursday.
Residents under 18 must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian at their appointment.
In Santa Barbara County, Pfizer appointments are available at multiple clinics, pharmacies and other locations, including a new site at the Santa Maria Fairpark that opens Sunday.
As the county prepares to open the Fairpark site, the vaccine site at Hancock College in Santa Maria is preparing to hold its final clinic on May 19, according to college officials.
As of this month, one out of every three vaccines administered in Santa Maria had been administered at the Hancock site, said college Superintendent and President Kevin Walthers.
The San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department also announced the expanded eligibility and encouraged parents to take advantage of the opportunity to protect their family against COVID-19.
The county will close its mass vaccination sites on June 4, but vaccines will continue to be available at other local sites including smaller public health clinics in San Luis Obispo, Paso Robles and Grover Beach, county Public Health spokeswoman Michelle Shoresman said.
To schedule a vaccine appointment via My Turn, visit myturn.ca.gov. Many vaccine locations also are accepting walk-ins, with no appointments necessary.
To view locations and times for mobile clinics in Santa Barbara County, visit publichealthsbc.org/vaccine.
Daily COVID-19 cases
The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported 10 new COVID-19 cases and no additional deaths from the illness on Wednesday.
In total, 84 out of 34,337 total confirmed cases remain active, according to county public health data.
As of Wednesday, 17 county residents were hospitalized for COVID-19, including five individuals in the intensive care unit, according to county data.
In Santa Maria, 19 out of 11,546 total COVID-19 cases remain active and 156 individuals have died from the illness.
In Orcutt, six out of 1,832 total cases remain active and 29 individuals have died.
In Lompoc, 28 out of 3,804 total cases remain active and 53 individuals have died.
In the Santa Ynez Valley area of Solvang, Buellton, Los Olivos, Los Alamos, Santa Ynez and Ballard, six out of 1,041 total cases remain active and 18 individuals have died.
In the North County area of Sisquoc, Casmalia, Garey, Cuyama, New Cuyama and Guadalupe, one out of 1,296 total cases remain active and 22 individuals have died.
The San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department reported 10 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday; 106 out of 21,308 total confirmed cases remain active, according to county public health data.