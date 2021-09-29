Teachers, health-care workers and community college students are facing a rapidly approaching deadline to submit proof of COVID-19 verification, with some sites offering regular COVID-19 testing for those who decline the shot.
Beginning Monday at Hancock College, students and staff are required to submit proof of a completed vaccine series from at least two weeks prior, or otherwise provide proof of testing three days prior to every day they enter campus.
"Most tests take 24 to 72 hours to get results, so if you take the test on Sunday, you may not have the results in time to enter class on Monday," officials said in a Sept. 20 message to students. "If you took the test on Friday, it will only be good for Monday — you’ll need another test on Saturday, Sunday or Monday to come back on Tuesday."
The college's COVID-19 dashboard reports 51 total positive COVID-19 cases among students and six among staff in the five weeks since classes began Aug. 16.
While the campus community's actual vaccination rate will not be available until next week, Hancock spokeswoman Lauren Milbourne said over half of the approximately 10,000 enrolled students have taken advantage of the college's $250 gift card incentive for showing proof of full vaccination.
"The sooner you get vaccinated, the sooner you can pick up your gift card and accessing campus will become easier," officials said.
An August state health officer order requires medical workers to complete a two-dose vaccine regiment or one-dose series by Thursday. The order applies to workers in hospitals, medical and behavioral health offices, congregate living health facilities including skilled nursing facilities, substance use and mental health treatment facilities, and dialysis and hospice facilities, among others.
A COVID-19 testing alternative is not permitted unless a worker submits and receives approval of a medical or religious exemption, according to the order.
Despite protests to the mandate, officials at Marian Regional Medical Center in Santa Maria reported earlier this month that approximately 90% of the 3,200 staff that fall under the mandate — not including those who work in Dignity Urgent care centers — had verified their vaccination status.
Vaccine verification deadlines vary among local K-12 school districts. In the Santa Maria-Bonita elementary district, spokeswoman Maggie White said around 92% of employees have informed the district of their status — 84% of respondents are vaccinated, while 12% are not — ahead of the Friday deadline, and weekly testing for unvaccinated staff will commence Oct. 15.
The Santa Maria Joint Union High School District does not require employees to submit proof of vaccination until Oct. 18. District spokesman Kenny Klein said as of this week, around 32% of staff have submitted proof of vaccination, 20% have self-attested to being fully vaccinated and the remainder have not responded with their status.
Weekly COVID-19 case updates are now available on the district's online dashboard, with 60 students and seven staff members testing positive since the school year began in mid-August.
To accommodate testing needs for unvaccinated staff, as well as general testing opportunities for students, schools are setting up opportunities for PCR testing and even rapid testing for COVID-19.
Offering testing
In addition to daily health screening booths, Hancock College is offering PCR testing on both the Santa Maria and Lompoc campuses from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday for students and staff.
Students who do not receive the vaccine by the deadline will be required to upload test results online.
While the high school district has not announced a testing strategy at this point, Santa Maria-Bonita will be implementing four permanent school-based testing sites through a partnership with Inspire Diagnostics and Heal360, Superintendent Luke Ontiveros said.
The free testing for staff and students will be located at El Camino, Fesler and Tommie Kunst junior high schools, as well as the Westgate Community Building next to Liberty School to serve the Arrellanes Junior High cluster.
"While the hubs for testing will be based at the four cluster sites, Heal360 staff will be dispatched to other sites on a weekly rotation as well as in response to needs that arise through contact tracing," Ontiveros said.
The rapid and PRC testing will serve students who are identified as close contacts in a classroom setting as well as tests for those exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms. Teachers who have not confirmed their vaccination status also can access the required weekly testing on campuses for free.