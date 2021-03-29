Several COVID-19 vaccine appointments remain available over the next five days for eligible Santa Barbara County residents at Dick DeWees Community and Senior Center in Lompoc, county public health officials said Monday.
Sunday marked the first day of a weeklong vaccine clinic at the Dick DeWees center, which will continue until April 3. During that time, approximately 9,450 first vaccine doses are expected to be administered at the site, public health officials said.
Despite appointments usually filling within hours of registration opening, slots still remain available between 9:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m., particularly in the afternoon and toward the end of the day, through Saturday.
Registration for appointments at the site originally opened Thursday morning.
At this time, eligible groups include all residents age 50 and older, residents ages 16 to 64 with high-risk medical conditions and disabilities, and workers in food, agriculture, child care, education and emergency service jobs.
To make an appointment at the Dick DeWees center, visit publichealthsbc.org/community-vaccination-clinics, or call the county hotline at 211 and select option 4 for assistance.
Information about appointments through other providers like hospitals and pharmacies is available at publichealthsbc.org/vaccine.
On April 5, the Lompoc clinic will move to Santa Maria for seven days, offering a similar appointment schedule, and then to Santa Barbara on April 12.
The Dick DeWees Community and Senior Center is located at 1120 W. Ocean Ave. in Lompoc.
Daily COVID-19 cases
The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported 58 new COVID-19 cases over the March 27 to 28 weekend, followed by 29 cases and one death from the illness on Monday.
According to county public health data, 33,105 total cases have been confirmed, and 195 cases remain active.
The additional death reported Monday was of a Lompoc resident over the age of 70, according to county data. In total, 436 deaths from COVID-19 have been confirmed in Santa Barbara County.
As of Monday, the number of residents hospitalized for COVID-19 dropped to a level not seen in four months, prior to the severe winter surge. Twenty-seven individuals are hospitalized, including 10 individuals currently in the intensive care unit.
In Santa Maria, 49 out of 11,164 total cases remain active and 151 individuals have died.
In Orcutt, 16 out of 1,750 total cases remain active and 28 individuals have died.
In Lompoc, 41 out of 3,509 total cases remain active and 53 individuals have died.
In the Santa Ynez Valley area of Solvang, Buellton, Los Olivos, Los Alamos, Santa Ynez and Ballard, five out of 984 total cases remain active and 17 individuals have died.
In the North County area of Sisquoc, Casmalia, Garey, Cuyama, New Cuyama and Guadalupe, six out of 1,263 total cases remain active and 22 individuals have died.
The San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department reported 22 new COVID-19 cases over the March 27 to 28 weekend, followed by nine new cases on Monday.
According to county public health data, 20,433 total cases have been confirmed in the county and 213 cases remain active.