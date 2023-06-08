Local artists have the opportunity to enhance up to 15 traffic signal control boxes by creating captivating and inspiring imagery.

Hosted by the city Recreation and Parks Department, the initiative provides a platform for creative artists to showcase their work to the community. Artwork that reflects the social, cultural, and historical identity of the area will be particularly valued.

With thousands of people passing the city's utility boxes every day, the artwork will be highly visible and impactful. Furthermore, photographs of the transformed boxes will be showcased on the City website and various print and electronic media sources.

