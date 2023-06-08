Local artists have the opportunity to enhance up to 15 traffic signal control boxes by creating captivating and inspiring imagery.
Hosted by the city Recreation and Parks Department, the initiative provides a platform for creative artists to showcase their work to the community. Artwork that reflects the social, cultural, and historical identity of the area will be particularly valued.
With thousands of people passing the city's utility boxes every day, the artwork will be highly visible and impactful. Furthermore, photographs of the transformed boxes will be showcased on the City website and various print and electronic media sources.
"Following the success of three previous Utility Box Art rounds and the creation of 14 beautiful pieces of artwork, the Recreation and Parks Department, in collaboration with our partner PLAY, Inc., is thrilled to invite local artists to contribute up to fifteen additional works of art,” said Dennis Smitherman, recreation services manager.
The program is made possible thanks to contributions from PLAY, Inc., Tri-W Enterprise, BMLA, McMogul, Inc., Ian M. Hasset Foundation, Santa Maria Arts Council, and Santa Maria Tourism Marketing District.
Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo county residents that are 18 years of age or older are eligible, and those chosen will receive a $1,000 stipend, and up to $250 reimbursement for material costs.
The deadline to submit an application packet is 5 p.m., Friday, July 7.
Call the Recreation and Parks Department, at (805) 925-0951 ext. 2260, with questions.