Santa Maria's Veterans Memorial Park was last renovated 30 years ago, but work is now well underway to improve the park in the heart of the city and its connection to the adjacent Veterans Memorial Building.
Construction has begun on a new plaza connecting the park to the historic Veterans Memorial Building. The new plaza will create a better connection between the park and the festivals, celebrations and other events held at the building, city officials said.
The work has permanently closed a portion of Pine Street immediately in front of the veterans building.
Work on the park began in March when city workers removed outdated features to implement the new design, which includes exercise stations and a new playground with inclusive features as part of a $2.1-million grant made available by the California Park Development & Community Revitalization Program.
The Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department's planned year-long renovation of Veterans Memorial Park in Santa Maria included the removal of the existing and aging playground equipment.
The new park design includes more walking paths, an upgraded playground facility and additional picnic areas to complement the indoor event venue and community center adjacent to the park.
The park is located at El Camino and Pine Street in Santa Maria, next to El Camino Junior High School.
In addition to the park upgrades, the design will be reworked to honor military veterans by making the park's commemorative displays more prominent and the addition of the transitional plaza between the park and the Veteran's Memorial Center that will create a public space that better connects the park and memorial building.
Renovations and upgrades to the park grounds will also include the addition of benches, a memorial garden with a monument and a new masonry wall with a mural depicted on it.
The park will be closed to the public when more direct and physical upgrades to the grounds take place during phase two of the project.