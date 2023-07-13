Construction, upgrades continue at Veterans Memorial Park
Upgrades to Veterans Memorial Park continue this week, with construction starting on a new plaza connecting the park to the historic Veterans Memorial Building.  

 Randy De La Peña, Staff

Santa Maria's Veterans Memorial Park was last renovated 30 years ago, but work is now well underway to improve the park in the heart of the city and its connection to the adjacent Veterans Memorial Building.

Construction has begun on a new plaza connecting the park to the historic Veterans Memorial Building. The new plaza will create a better connection between the park and the festivals, celebrations and other events held at the building, city officials said.

The work has permanently closed a portion of Pine Street immediately in front of the veterans building.

