UPDATED: Santa Barbara County beaches initially ordered open for Fourth of July weekend, before being closed Thursday

Santa Barbara County mandates beach closures for Fourth of July weekend, reversing earlier decision All Santa Barbara County beaches will be closed over the Fourth of July weekend to limit the spread of COVID-19, the Santa Barbara County Health Department announced Thursday in a reversal of a decision earlier this week.

Per the new county health order, the mandate goes into effect at 12:01 a.m. Friday and lasts through 11:59 p.m. Sunday.

Although county officials declared Tuesday that beach closures would not be mandated, their position changed after seeing other counties decide to close their beaches, according to Public Health Officer Dr. Henning Ansorg.

Santa Barbara County beaches will remain open during the upcoming Fourth of July weekend, with extra enforcement measures in place to prevent large gatherings and encourage social distancing, county officials announced Tuesday.

County Public Health Department spokeswoman Jackie Ruiz said officials considered a variety of options for limiting the spread of COVID-19 at county beaches over the weekend but ultimately decided not to join such other counties as Ventura and Los Angeles in closing beaches.