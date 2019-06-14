A wildfire that grew to about 140 acres on Vandenberg Air Force Base on Thursday was at full containment as of 3:11 p.m. Friday, according to 30th Space Wing public affairs.
VAFB officials reported at 11:45 a.m. Friday that the blaze, dubbed the Rancho fire, was near full containment. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
Chief Mark Smith, 30th Civil Engineer Squadron battalion chief, took over as the incident commander early Friday morning, 30th Space Wing public affairs reported.
"Our partnerships with local and county emergency personnel are vital in fighting wildland fires on Vandenberg," Smith said. "The teamwork and dedication these men and women have shown fighting this fire is the reason we were able to contain it so quickly."
Approximately 102 firefighters from the 30th Civil Engineer Squadron and Santa Barbara County Fire Department were involved in the containment of the fire, according to the 30th Space Wing. They were assisted by members from the 30th Security Forces Squadron and U.S. Forest Service personnel.
"Words cannot express the pride that is felt by watching these teams come together so swiftly and effectively," said Col. Michael Hough, 30th Space Wing commander. "The response to this incident is truly indicative of the strength of our bonds with our local counterparts."
The fire was reportedly in an unpopulated area, according to 30th Space Wing public affairs, and no buildings were in danger.