Update: United Airlines to offer flights from Santa Maria to Denver, SFO and LAX

Hastert said the new service will include an incentive package and revenue guarantee for United Airlines.

The details and full value of the incentive package are still being ironed-out, Hastert said, but part of it will involve a $490,000 grant from the Small Community Air Service Development Program, a U.S. Department of Transportation program designed to help small communities expand air service.

“There’s a lot of risks for an airline entering into a new market,” he said. “We try to abate some of that risk so we do fee-waivers and marketing support as well.”

Hastert said he's hopeful the United service will be successful, citing the ability of military personnel at Vandenberg Air Force Base to use the new routes.

Servicemen at Vandenberg were often unable to fly on United’s previous Santa Maria flights because the airline did not have prices bid out with the General Services Administration for the Santa Maria airport.

Airmen could still have flown out of Santa Maria if the pricing was competitive with the GSA rates, Hastert said, but the fares were usually too high.