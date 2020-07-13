Update: State orders Santa Barbara County to re-close indoor operations of multiple sectors

Santa Barbara County must re-close indoor operations of fitness centers, places of worship, offices in non-critical sectors, personal care services, hair salons and malls following a sweeping announcement Monday from Gov. Gavin Newsom.

The county, along with 29 others on the state's monitoring list, were instructed to re-close the sectors to curb the escalating spread of COVID-19 that has led to increased deaths and hospitalizations, according to Newsom.

Newsom also announced a statewide closure of indoor operations at restaurants, wineries, movie theaters, family entertainment centers, zoos, museums and cardrooms, as well as the complete closure of bars.

While the statewide mandated closures are new, the sectors were already instructed to close in Santa Barbara County and 18 other counties on July 1 due to rising COVID-19 cases earlier in the month.

According to the county's latest available data on Friday, 3,931 COVID-19 cases and 32 virus-related deaths had been confirmed in Santa Barbara County, with the majority located in Santa Maria and other parts of North County.

The governor's decision will greatly impact businesses in Santa Barbara County, weeks after being able to reopen the personal care services sector on June 26 and museums, wineries, bars and gyms on June 12.