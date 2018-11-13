A meeting to update stakeholders on the next version of the Agricultural Order is scheduled this month in Santa Maria by the Central Coast Regional Water Quality Control Board.
The meeting on Ag Order 4.0 is set for 10 a.m. to noon Friday, Nov. 30, in Shepard Hall of the Santa Maria Public Library, 421 S. McClelland St.
The Central Coast Water Board regulates discharges from irrigated agricultural lands to protect surface water and groundwater, focusing on pesticides, toxicity, nutrients and sediments – especially nitrates in drinking water sources.
A permit called a Conditional Waiver of Waste Discharge Requirements, informally referred to as the Agricultural Order, is issued to owners and operators of land that’s irrigated for commercial crop production.
The most recent Agricultural Order, adopted in March 2017, was the third for the Central Coast region and was dubbed Ag Order 3.0.
As a three-year order, it must be replaced by March 7, 2020, but the board’s staff is already working with farmers, ranchers, environmentalists and other stakeholders to develop the new requirements that will be specified by Ag Order 4.0.
At the meeting, water board staff will provide an update of where the process stands and what provisions are being considered for the next version of the regulations.
For more information, contact the Central Coast Regional Water Quality Control Board in San Luis Obispo at 805-549-3147 or centralcoast@waterboards.ca.gov or visit www.waterboards.ca.gov/rwqcb3/.