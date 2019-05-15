Santa Maria Police are asking for helping locating 24-year-old Catrina Gonzalez and her 2-year-old son, Robert David Laverdure Jr. Gonzalez reportedly drove off with the toddler in this white Chevy Colorado with a white truck bed cover.
A 2-year-old boy who was reported missing Wednesday after his mother drove off with him has been located with public help, a Santa Maria Police Department spokesman said.
The 2-year-old, named Robert David Laverdure Jr., was brought by his father from Arizona to visit his mother, Catrina Dolores Gonzalez, 24, the spokesman said. Gonzalez then left with the boy in a white Chevy Colorado with a white truck bed cover.
After putting out a call to the community, detectives received information that led to the discovery of Gonzalez and Laverdure in Santa Maria, the spokesman said.
