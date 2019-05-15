{{featured_button_text}}
Laverdure

Santa Maria Police are asking for help locating 2-year-old Robert David Laverdure Jr. 

 Contributed, Santa Maria Police Department

A 2-year-old boy who was reported missing Wednesday after his mother drove off with him has been located with public help, a Santa Maria Police Department spokesman said. 

The 2-year-old, named Robert David Laverdure Jr., was brought by his father from Arizona to visit his mother, Catrina Dolores Gonzalez, 24, the spokesman said. Gonzalez then left with the boy in a white Chevy Colorado with a white truck bed cover.

After putting out a call to the community, detectives received information that led to the discovery of Gonzalez and Laverdure in Santa Maria, the spokesman said.  

Laverdure was found unharmed. Gonzalez was arrested on a probation violation.

Catrina Gonzalez

Santa Maria Police are asking for the public's help in locating 24-year-old Catrina Dolores Gonzalez, pictured in 2012. 
white truck

Santa Maria Police are asking for helping locating 24-year-old Catrina Gonzalez and her 2-year-old son, Robert David Laverdure Jr. Gonzalez reportedly drove off with the toddler in this white Chevy Colorado with a white truck bed cover. 

