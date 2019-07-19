Two people suffered major injuries in a crash involving a minivan and two farm tractors on Highway 1 about a mile and a half west of Black Road west of Santa Maria, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.
County Fire spokesman Mike Eliason said the minivan veered off the highway and struck the two farm tractors that were parked on the right shoulder.
Both occupants had to be extricated from the vehicle, Eliason said.
The elderly male driver in critical condition was taken to Marian Regional Medical Center in Santa Maria by AMR ambulance.
His passenger, a woman of unknown age, was taken by a second AMR ambulance to Marian for treatment of major injuries, Eliason said.
Black Road was closed briefly so the couple could be removed from the minivan and transported to the hospital.
County Fire sent two engine companies and was assisted by Santa Maria Fire Department. County Sheriff's Office units were also dispatched to assist.
The Santa Maria Area of the California Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.