The Guadalupe woman whose body was found in a vehicle near the U.S.-Mexico border on Tuesday has been identified and her husband has been named a suspect in her death, San Diego police said Thursday.
The body of Leyva Elizabeth Oregel Garcia, 32, was found inside a vehicle in the San Ysidro District, near a border entry point, in San Diego at around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday.
Detectives in San Diego determined Oregel Garcia suffered blunt force trauma to her upper body, indicating her death was a homicide.
"Detectives have learned this appears to be a tragic case of domestic violence in which Oregel Garcia’s husband, German Armando Luna Salazar, has been identified as the suspect," San Diego Police public information officer Lt. Adam Sharki said Thursday.
Salazar is described as a 44-year-old Hispanic male. His height is listed at 5-feet-5 and he weighs between 120 and 130 pounds. He was last seen leaving the area of 4400 Camino De La Plaza on foot and possibly entered Mexico, Sharki said.
Oregel Garcia was last seen alive when she left her home in Guadalupe on Saturday, July 1, at around 4 p.m. when she and Salazar left to clean offices in Paso Robles, her family said. They reported that she left the home with her husband in a late model black Jeep Cherokee.
Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!
Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers
Oregel Garcia's body was found in the rear of a black Jeep at 12:24 a.m. Tuesday morning after the San Diego Police Communications Center received a call reporting a body inside of a vehicle parked in a lot in the 4400 block of Camino De La Plaza. The location is just minutes away from a border entry point leading to Tijuana, Mexico.
"Due to unusual circumstances surrounding the death of the female and in an abundance of caution, San Diego Police Homicide Detectives were called to the scene to investigate," San Diego Police Department Lt. Steve Shebloski said Tuesday.
The initial investigation into the missing female was conducted by the Guadalupe Police Department.
Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call the San Diego Police Homicide Unit at (619) 531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.
Oregel Garcia leaves behind two young daughters, a family member said.