The Guadalupe woman whose body was found in a vehicle near the U.S.-Mexico border on Tuesday has been identified and her husband has been named a suspect in her death, San Diego police said Thursday.

The body of Leyva Elizabeth Oregel Garcia, 32, was found inside a vehicle in the San Ysidro District, near a border entry point, in San Diego at around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Detectives in San Diego determined Oregel Garcia suffered blunt force trauma to her upper body, indicating her death was a homicide.

