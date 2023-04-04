One person died and another was seriously injured Monday evening in a head-on crash on Highway 135 about half a mile south of Clark Avenue in Orcutt, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department and California Highway Patrol.
About 6:48 p.m., a 22-year-old Santa Maria man was driving a white Honda Accord northbound at an unknown speed the wrong way in the inside southbound lane of Highway 135, according to the Santa Maria Area Office of the CHP.
Just south of Rice Ranch Road, the Honda crashed head-on into a southbound Toyota RAV4 being driven at an unknown speed in the same lane by a 27-year-old woman from Lompoc, the CHP said.