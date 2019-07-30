The vegetation fire that was reported at 10:39 p.m. Sunday near the shooting range off Happy Canyon Road in Santa Ynez is 65% contained as of 10 a.m. Tuesday morning.
The fire dubbed the "Range Incident" had grown from a reported 5 acres to 150 acres before the acreage was "dialed back" to 100 acres Monday morning by Los Padres National Forest officials. The fire was burning within forest boundaries.
Fire crews have a line around the perimeter and expect 75% to 80% containment by the end of Tuesday, according to Los Padres National Forest spokesman Andrew Madsen.
A dozen or more engines — both Santa Barbara County Fire and Los Padres resources — were released Monday except for two engines and a 20-person hand crew that remain on the scene.
Crews are mopping up and were expected to walk and map the site Tuesday afternoon to get a more accurate burn assessment that Madsen expects will fall to 50-60 acres.
Crews will remain at the site overnight Tuesday. They expect to call the fire "out" by end of day Wednesday.
The cause of the incident is under investigation.