Crews quickly contained a vegetation fire that broke out in Cat Canyon Thursday afternoon.
Santa Barbara County Fire public information officer Scott Safechuck said the two-alarm fire started at 4:24 p.m. Thursday in the 6000 block of Cat Canyon outside of Santa Maria, and crews stopped the blaze's forward progress at 5:30 p.m.
Safechuck said there were medium to heavy fuels, a slight wind and the fire was working its way to a north slope in the canyon as three air tankers were requested to help combat the blaze.