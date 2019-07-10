Update: According to emergency scanner traffic the Amber Alert has been cancelled, after the boy and his mother were found in Calabasas.
The mother has been taken into custody at this time.
We will update this brief with more information as soon as it becomes available
The California Highway Patrol has issued an Amber Alert associated with an abduction that occurred in the Paso Robles area.
According to emergency scanner traffic, 1-year-old Namaste Dix was abducted by his mother, 23-year-old Rashawna Bullock, at a family meetup in a Paso Robles park.
It is believed Bullock's mother is also in the vehicle, described as a dark 2012 Jeep Cherokee.
If you have any additional information, or you have seen the associated parties or the vehicle, authorities ask that you call 911.
AMBER ALERT - San Luis Obispo, Los Angeles, Ventura, Santa Barbara, Kern, Tulare, Kings, Fresno, Madera, Merced, Stanislaus, San Joaquin, Santa Clara, San Benito, Monterey, Santa Cruz, Alameda Counties @PasoRoblesPD IF SEEN, CALL 9-1-1 pic.twitter.com/zbhYWux7yb— CHP - Alerts (@CHPAlerts) July 10, 2019