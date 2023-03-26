The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's office identified 19-year-old Manuel Reyes Rios as the man killed in a shooting Saturday night in Orcutt.
The shooting occurred outside the Melody Market in Orcutt. Deputies responded to the shooting at 8:01 p.m. Saturday night at 130 E. Foster Road.
Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Lt. Jarrett Morris said deputies discovered Reyes Rios, described as a suspect, who was pronounced dead on scene.
Morris said deputies discovered an off-duty Santa Maria Police Department officer was on the scene and involved in the shooting. Morris said no suspects were outstanding and the Sheriff’s Office is conducting the criminal investigation.
Morris said the suspect's identity will be released as soon as it becomes available. Additionally, the identity of the Santa Maria Police Department officer will be released at a later date, Morris said.
Morris said further investigation is being conducted to determine his cause and manner of death.
The sheriff's office is asking anyone with information on the incident to contact the Sheriff’s Criminal Investigations Division by calling (805) 681-4150. Those with information who wish to remain anonymous can call the sheriff's tip line at (805) 681-4171 or SBSheriff.org.