The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's office identified 19-year-old Manuel Reyes Rios as the man killed in a shooting Saturday night in Orcutt.

The shooting occurred outside the Melody Market in Orcutt. Deputies responded to the shooting at 8:01 p.m. Saturday night at 130 E. Foster Road.

Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Lt. Jarrett Morris said deputies discovered Reyes Rios, described as a suspect, who was pronounced dead on scene.

