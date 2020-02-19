Upcoming Events: There's plenty to do in the Santa Maria Valley!

Are you looking for something to do? Here is a collection of upcoming events in the Santa Maria Valley. These reports were contributed to us by Mark van de Kamp, Public Information Manager for the City of Santa Maria. There are several different ways to find more things to do in the area. You can go to the Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce's calendar here or you can always go through our online events calendar - you can even upload your own.!
Black History Month Presentation
The City of Santa Maria Public Library is pleased to welcome the local branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP), Santa Maria-Lompoc Branch, for a Celebration of Black History, on Friday, February 21st, from 4:00 to 5:00 p.m. in Shepard Hall.
The theme of the Celebration is, "Preparing to Answer the Call: 2020 and Beyond." The Celebration will feature speeches, reflections, dances, poetry and music that celebrates the rich history of African-American culture. Light refreshments will be served.
Black History month is observed every February.
The NAACP, the nation’s oldest and largest civil rights organization, is dedicated to ensuring the social, political, educational and economic equality of all citizens by removing barriers of racial discrimination and hatred through the democratic processes and enactment and enforcement of federal, state and local laws to guarantee that the civil rights of all people of color remain secure.
The Public Library’s hours are 1:00 to 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., Monday through Thursday, and 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Friday and Saturday. The Library is located at 421 South McClelland Street.
Questions may be directed to the Library’s Information Desk, (805) 925-0994 extension 8562.
Friends of the Guadalupe Library Book Sale
The Friends of the Guadalupe Library are pleased to announce that its members will host a book sale on Sunday, February 23rd at the Guadalupe Branch Library from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
All proceeds will go toward keeping the library open. The Guadalupe Library is located at 4719 West Main Street, Suite D in Guadalupe. The branch library is operated by the City of Santa Maria Public Library.
This event is sponsored by the Friends of the Guadalupe Library.
Confident Me Workshop
The City of Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department will be hosting a Confident Me Workshop for teen girls in the 7th-through 12th-grades starting Monday, March 16th through Friday, March 20th, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Abel Maldonado Community Youth Center (600 South McClelland Street).
Register online at www.cityofsantamaria.org/register or at the Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department at 615 South McClelland Street. The registration deadline is Thursday, March 12th.
The Confident Me Workshop will provide a combination of activities and communication tools to encourage conversation on an exceedingly difficult subject about body confidence and self-esteem. Each session has been designed to build positive self-esteem by using a variety of fun learning activities, games, art projects, and group discussions. This workshop is free.
For more information, contact the Recreation and Parks Department at (805) 925-0951 extension 2260.
Fairy Tale Story Time
National Tell a Fairy Tale Day is Wednesday, February 26th, so come to hear favorite enchanting tales in the City of Santa Maria Public Library’s Altrusa Theater at 4:00 p.m. After stories, everyone will have a chance to create a magical fairy tale craft.
Fairy Tale-themed costumes and props are encouraged but not required. This program is open to children of all ages and their families.
The Library’s hours are 1:00 to 5:00 p.m. on Sundays, 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., Mondays through Thursdays, and 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays.
Questions may be directed to the Library’s Youth Services desk, (805) 925-0994.
Straight Up Muggin’ It at the Library
Teens, on Friday, February 21st at 4:00 p.m., spend the afternoon at a unique program that includes art and cooking. Decorate a mug to keep, and learn how to create delicious, easy microwavable treats. It happens at the City of Santa Maria Public Library, 421 South McClelland Street.
This free program is open to junior high and high school students only.
The Library’s hours are 1:00 to 5:00 p.m. on Sundays, 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., Mondays through Thursdays, and 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays.
Questions may be directed to the Library’s Youth Services desk, (805) 925-0994.
Drop-In Assistance for Computers
The City of Santa Maria Public Library is pleased to announce that the next Drop-In assistance workshop will be on Wednesday, February 19th from 5:00 to 6:00 p.m. in the Library’s Learning Center.
A Spanish Drop-in assistance workshop will be offered on Saturday, February 29th, from 11 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. in Shepard Hall.
Patrons will have an opportunity to receive help with their electronic devices including the computer, tablet, and smartphones. Patrons can bring their own devices, or they may use a laptop supplied by the Library. Sign-ups are not required for this workshop.
The Library’s hours are 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Friday and Saturday; and 1:00 to 5:00 p.m. Sunday. The Library is located at 421 South McClelland Street.
Questions may be directed to the Library’s Information desk, (805) 925-0994 extension 8562.
Clases de computadora en español
La Biblioteca pública de la Cuidad de Santa María está orgulloso en anunciar la próxima talleres para la ayuda con las computadoras. La próxima clases será el 29 de febrero, en Shepard Hall, desde la 11:00 a.m. hasta las 12:00 p.m.
Clientes tendrán la oportunidad en recibir asistencia sobre la computadora, tableta, o celular inteligente. Clientes pueden traer sus propias computadoras o dispositivos móviles, o pueden usar un ordenador portátil. No se requiere el registro para estos talleres.
Las horas de la Biblioteca son de 9:00 a.m. hasta las 7:00 p.m. lunes a jueves; 10:00 a.m. hasta 6:00 p.m. viernes y sábado, y 1:00 p.m. hasta 5:00 p.m. los domingos. La Biblioteca está ubicada en 421 South McClelland Street.
Preguntas pueden ser dirigidas al escritorio de información de la Biblioteca, (805) 925-0994 extensión 8562.