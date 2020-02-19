Upcoming Events: There's plenty to do in the Santa Maria Valley!

Are you looking for something to do? Here is a collection of upcoming events in the Santa Maria Valley. These reports were contributed to us by Mark van de Kamp, Public Information Manager for the City of Santa Maria. There are several different ways to find more things to do in the area. You can go to the Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce's calendar here or you can always go through our online events calendar - you can even upload your own.!

Black History Month Presentation

The City of Santa Maria Public Library is pleased to welcome the local branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP), Santa Maria-Lompoc Branch, for a Celebration of Black History, on Friday, February 21st, from 4:00 to 5:00 p.m. in Shepard Hall.

The theme of the Celebration is, "Preparing to Answer the Call: 2020 and Beyond." The Celebration will feature speeches, reflections, dances, poetry and music that celebrates the rich history of African-American culture. Light refreshments will be served.

Black History month is observed every February.