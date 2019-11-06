An estimated eight to 10 barrels of crude oil leaked Wednesday at a former Greka facility on Black Road, but no riparian or waterways were threatened by the spill, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.
About 10:10 a.m., County Fire received information that an oil spill had taken place at HVI Cat Canyon near 5080 Black Road, said public information officer Capt. Daniel Bertucelli.
When the first County Fire inspector arrived, he found about eight to 10 barrels of crude oil had spilled from a half-inch pipeline that had been shut down, Bertucelli said.
All of the oil was stopped within the secondary containment area, he said, and HVI Cat Canyon was taking mitigation measures.
Bertucelli said all local, state and federal agencies were notified of the spill.