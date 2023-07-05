Local residents have the opportunity to help animals see the world beyond their 3-foot-by-6-foot kennel they’re locked into at the shelter.

A change of scenery can provide chances to hear new sounds, smell new scents and socialize with people and other pets — and maybe find a forever home.

A new fostering opportunity at the shelter includes an “abbreviated version,” allowing local residents to foster an animal for a week, a day or even just a few hours, according to Sarah Aguilar, director of Santa Barbara County Animal Services.

