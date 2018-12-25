For many Mexican and Central American families in Santa Maria and across the United States, the tamale is a Christmas staple.
Likened to Thanksgiving turkey and Christmas ham, the iconic husks of dough are filled a variety of meats, fruits, vegetables or cheeses before being thrown in large pots to get steamed. Though the savory delicacy can be traced back to pre-Columbian Mexico, the tamale is more than a food for countless first-, second- and third-generation Mexican-Americans.
To them, the tamale is a little piece of home and heritage you can unwrap and devour. It's family gatherings during holidays and celebrations. It's comfort and familiarity.
It's tradition.
"We've been making tamales for at least 40 years," said Beth Rangel, a Santa Maria tamale maker who learned from her mom, Savina Salazar. "She's the one that taught me. It's like a tradition for us."
The eighth in a family of 12, Rangel was roped into her mother's budding tamale business — it's how the single mother kept the family afloat after coming to the U.S. — at about the age of 10. She started by helping sell the food on the street or door-to-door before being promoted to a spot in the kitchen. For $10 a batch, Rangel would sit at the her mother's side and spread masa, the corn dough that serves as the dish's building block, onto corn husks.
"I didn't want to help her," she recalled, "I wanted to go play." Rangel said production at the time capped out at 10 dozen tamales a day.
As she got older, Rangel, now 47, inherited the family tamale business from her mother. Made year-round, tamale output hovers around 100 dozen during an average week. During the week of Christmas, the amount jumps north of 300 dozen.
"I go to bed early morning on the 25th," joked Rangel, who sometimes wakes as early as 1 a.m. to begin preparing her latest batch. "Everybody wonders how I do it. I'm on my feet constantly."
Tamale orders start flooding in right after Thanksgiving. Sold at Panaderia Carmelita and Deli in Santa Maria and directly to friends and family members, Rangel fields orders for tamales from a Bluetooth headset that's seemingly glued to her ear during the holidays. She said it's the only way she can keep track of orders during the holiday rush. In 2017, she had to close orders due to high demand.
Each order is logged by date, size and location (Rangel delivers around Santa Maria and Orcutt, as well as southern San Luis Obispo County) into a spiral notebook. A family in Arroyo Grande will order a dozen for their Christmas Eve celebration. A church in Santa Maria will buy four dozen for a community feast. Employees at local businesses put in group orders. Attorneys, doctors and police officers are often among her satisfied clients.
"It's really nice to have a lot of people in the community who trust me to prepare for their Christmas meals," she said, adding that her spicy pork and chile and cheese are the most popular styles.
The key to her success, Rangel said, is her method of preparation. "You need to put a lot of love, effort and care into them," she explained. "It shows in the tamales." There are no manuals or step-by-step directions when she prepares the masa. The recipe she inherited from her mother isn't written down. She simply learned how to eye it.
"I'm very particular of my process; each tamale goes through my hands," she said. "I know a lot of families make them together, but I don't like a lot of people [involved] because this is food that is going out to the public. I want to make sure it's properly prepared. Otherwise they're not going to come out the same; they're not going to handle them with a lot of care and love."
Across town at an industrial kitchen located off South Blosser Road, Al Rodriguez prepares to steam dozens of pork, beef, chicken and specially made green corn tamales. As he has for the last 18 years, Rodriguez, who owns and operates Santa Maria Tamale Shop — what he describes as a wholesale manufacturer of Mexican food with a specialty in tamales — sees an influx of tamale orders during the holidays.
"Some people already know that the week after Thanksgiving is the best time to place orders," he said, especially for families who want to get their order in time for Christmas.
The Santa Maria native and Vietnam veteran learned how to make tamales in Arizona after accepting a job as a weapons, demolition and communications instructor at Fort Huachuca. "As I was over there in Phoenix," he recalled, "the in-laws wanted a tamale shop. I took out a $30,000 loan and eventually got stuck with the shop and the loan. The guys that worked there were the ones that basically taught me."
After returning to Santa Maria and opening the shop, Rodriguez said he mostly makes tamales to keep his hands busy. He works as a food provider for migrant farmworkers on H-2A visas nine months of the year, preparing as many as 1,800 meals a day for local guest workers. He pivots to tamales when the holidays roll around.
Traditional varieties like pork and chile with cheese are popular with his customers, as are his specialty green corn (a vegetarian style tamale he picked up in Arizona) and Oaxacan chicken mole. Getting the right blend of masa — in this instance, a mix of ground white corn and other ingredients — gives each the right flavor and taste.
"If the masa is no good, the inside is no good," he said.
During busy days, Rodriguez can start as early as 3 a.m. and leave as late as 7 p.m. He tries to limit himself to making 40 dozen a day but sometimes goes over depending on the size of the order. Most people who buy from him are return customers, but the occasional new client — like the family who regularly journeys to East Los Angeles for masa but got sick a few years back — wander in to ask about prices and turnaround.
"I always give samples because, like I tell a lot of people, you won't buy a car without driving it," he said. "It's the same thing with tamales — you've got to taste them to see if they're any good."
Rodriguez said his low price point (he's raised the price of a dozen tamales by only $1 since opening) and positive feedback keep customers coming back.
"I treat them right — if they want a tamale they get a tamale," he said. "I've never had any problems with anyone."