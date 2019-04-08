Silvia Athie, catalog librarian at the Santa Maria Public Library, shows off a GoPro digital camera, sewing machine and electric guitar that are part of the "Library of Things" collection that can be checked out like books.
A FEW OF OUR FAVORITE THINGS
Unusual items available on loan from Santa Maria Library
- Len Wood, Staff
-
Recommended
Print Ads
Ad Vault
Ad Vault
Ad Vault
Latest Local Offers
Fusion Colors Auto Body Repair
Paleteria y Neveria La Nueva Michoacana
Dr. Jon Bridger - Santa Barbara Podiatry