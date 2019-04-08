{{featured_button_text}}
Library of Things

Know how to play a string or rhythm musical instrument but don't have one? Need a sewing machine or digital camera for the short term? The new "Library of Things" collection, which debuted Monday, lets anyone with a valid Santa Maria Public Library card check out items for free for up to three weeks. Items can be placed on hold at branch locations, but must be picked up at — and returned to — the main library, at 421 S. McClelland St. Above, Silvia Athie, catalog librarian, shows off a GoPro digital camera, sewing machine and electric guitar.

 Len Wood, Staff

Silvia Athie, catalog librarian at the Santa Maria Public Library, shows off a GoPro digital camera, sewing machine and electric guitar that are part of the "Library of Things" collection that can be checked out like books.

