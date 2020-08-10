You have permission to edit this article.
Unofficial candidates lists for school, special districts released for Nov. 3 election
Election 2020

Unofficial candidates lists for school, special districts released for Nov. 3 election

From the August 10 recap: Santa Maria news you may have missed today series
  Updated

Unofficial lists of candidates for school and special district boards in the Nov. 3 general election were released Monday, but a number of races have filing deadlines extended because an incumbent didn’t file for re-election by last Friday’s deadline.

Candidates for those offices won’t be released until after the filing period closes at 5 p.m. Wednesday.

Santa Barbara County Elections Office is gearing up for a unique all mail-in election.

“This election is completely different than any other election,” said Joseph Holland, county registrar of voters. “It’s all new territory. … And it’s an important election. We want to make sure everything goes off without a hitch.

Although Gov. Gavin Newsom decreed voting should be by mail throughout California, other options will be offered in Santa Barbara County.

“We’ll have in-person voting locations open from Saturday [Oct. 31] through Tuesday [Nov. 3] — maybe 30, maybe 33, maybe 27, I’m really not sure yet,” Holland said. “But we’re trying to discourage that. We don’t want long lines at in-person voting locations.

“That’s why every registered voter is getting sent a mail-in ballot,” he added.

For years, the county has had drop boxes located outside the three Elections Office locations where people could drop their vote-by-mail ballots, but this year, 10 times that many will be offered.

Holland said 32 vote-by-mail drop boxes will be located throughout the county in addition to the in-person voting locations

But county election officials are discouraging citizens from waiting until the last minute to register and from using the in-person option.

“We’re really trying to get voters to cast their ballots early,” Holland said. “We want people to register early so they can get a [mail-in] ballot so we won’t have those long lines.”

Here’s a look at who filed nomination papers by Aug. 7 for seats up for election:

School Districts

Santa Barbara County Board of Education

Trustee Area 3 — Incumbent Richard E. Fulton, Santa Barbara; challenger Bruce Porter, Santa Ynez

Trustee Area 4 — Incumbent Roberta E. Heter, Santa Barbara; challengers Michelle De Werd, Los Olivos, and Jim Richardson, Solvang

Hancock Joint Community College District

Trustee Area 1 — Incumbent Hilda Zacarias, Santa Maria

Trustee Area 2 — Deadline extended; Suzanne Levy, Santa Maria, and Keri Lynn Common, Santa Maria

Trustee Area 4 — Incumbent Jeffery Hall, Lompoc; challenger Robert Mercado, Lompoc

Cuyama Joint Unified School District

Three seats — Deadline extended, no candidates

Santa Maria-Bonita School District

Three seats — Deadline extended; incumbents Linda Cordero and John Hollinshead; challenger Ricardo Valencia

Lompoc Unified School District

Three seats — Deadline extended; Alexander Murkison, Janet Blevins, Martin Casey, Terri Cecchine, Madalyn Michelle Mainhardt, William “Bill” Heath, Tom Blanco and Gary Cox

Blochman Union School District

Three seats — Incumbents Jeania Patterson Reasner, Kelly Salas-Ernst and Daniella “Dani” Pearce

Los Olivos School District

Short-term — Incumbents Leanna Riccitelli Drammer and Robert R. Walmsley

Long-term — Deadline extended; incumbents Ness Hamaoui and Mark James Herthel

Santa Maria Joint Union High School District

Two seats — Incumbents Jack C. Garvin and Amy Lopez; challengers Angie Marie Bolden, Jennifer Melena, Gabriel Amaro Morales and David E. Baskett

Santa Ynez Valley Union High School District

Two seats — Deadline extended; Janine Robitaille-Filippin, Santa Ynez; Stephen Luke, Buellton; Jose Juan Ybarra, Los Olivos; Peter Wright, Solvang; Calisse Marie Courtney, Los Olivos, Lucy Padilla, Buellton

Buellton Union School District

Two seats — Deadline extended; incumbent Andrew Morgan; challengers Allison Schwartz and Sandra Enos Jordan

College School District

Two seats — Deadline extended; incumbent Kathleen Jackson, Santa Ynez

Guadalupe Union School District

Two seats — Incumbents Jose Emmanuel Pereyra and Maria L. Baro

Orcutt Union School District

Two seats — Incumbents Liz Phillips and Lisa Morinini

Solvang School District

Short-term — Incumbents Susie Durbiano and Bradley Charles Hollister

Long-term — Deadline extended; incumbent John R. Winckler; challengers Andreas Pyper and Jennifer G. McClurg

Ballard School District

One seat — Incumbent Tracey Lynne Cassidy, Santa Ynez; challenger Thomas Endy, Solvang

Special Districts

Santa Maria Valley Water Conservation District

District 1 — Incumbent Greg D. Flores

District 2 — Incumbent Daryl Souza

District 4 — Incumbent Gerald T. Mahoney

District 5, short-term — No incumbent, no candidates

District 7 — Incumbent Thomas C. Gibbons

Santa Maria Public Airport District

Division 1 — Incumbent Chuck Adams

Division 3 — Incumbent Steven M. Brown

Division 5 — Incumbent David E. Baskett; challenger Debbie L. Morawski

Cuyama Community Services District

Short-term — Incumbent Terri Allyn Cox, New Cuyama

Long-term — Deadline extended; incumbent Deborah L. Williams, New Cuyama

Los Alamos Community Services District

Three seats — Deadline extended; incumbent Antonius Barr and Leonard Bileti; challenger Bradley Vidro

Los Olivos Community Services District

Two seats — Deadline extended; incumbent Thomas D. Fayram

Mission Hills Community Services District

Three seats — Incumbents Myron G. Heavin, Stephen “Steve” Dietrich and Walter Fasold; challengers Tom Murray and James McKenzie

Santa Ynez Community Services District

Three seats — Deadline extended; incumbent Karen Jones; challenger Frank Redfern

Vandenberg Village Community Services District

Three seats — Deadline extended; incumbents Christopher Brooks and William “Robert” Bumpass; challengers Margaret Sazani, Shane Gallimore and Richard R. Gonzales

Casmalia Community Services District

Two seats — Deadline extended; no candidates

Cuyama Valley Recreation District

Three seats — Deadline extended; no candidates

Lompoc Valley Medical Center

Two seats — Deadline extended; incumbent David McAninich; challenger Roger J. McConnell

Santa Ynez River Water Conservation District

Division 2 — Incumbent Steve Jordan

Division 3 — Incumbent Mark L. Altshuler

Santa Ynez River Water Conservation District, Improvement District No. 1

Division 1 — Deadline extended; no candidates

Division 3, short-term — Incumbent Lori Parker

Division 4 — Incumbent Michael Burchardi

