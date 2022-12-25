This year, United Way of Santa Barbara County’s annual Holiday Gift Drive helped to make the holiday season memorable for 252 local children and families.

The gifts, which were donated by 70 local companies and individuals, reached families across 13 different schools, organizations and programs.

“The smiles and joy warm anyone’s heart,” said Casie Killgore, principal of Franklin Elementary School.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you