United Way of Santa Barbara County secures over $1.2 million for COVID-19 relief

United Way of Santa Barbara County recently announced that it has secured more than $1.2 million for its "COVID-19 Joint Response Effort" responsible for providing individuals and families in Santa Barbara County with assistance grants. To date, more than 800 households – representing 2,600 individuals – have received assistance for the payment of rent and basic needs due to loss of employment.

Steve Ortiz, President and CEO of United Way of Santa Barbara County, said that due to the longer-term effects of the pandemic, additional financial needs have increased among the most vulnerable populations.

“As unemployment rates climb, many are at risk of losing their housing. Top concerns for families are paying rent and purchasing food and medicine," said Ortiz. "We continue to actively raise funds to provide additional support to those in need, particularly individuals who may not have qualified for federal stimulus checks.”