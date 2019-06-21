United Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Barbara County has been awarded a $150,000 challenge grant from The Mericos Foundation to help rebuild Camp Whittier, a 94-acre year-round camp and retreat center nestled among the hills of the Los Padres National Forest just north of Santa Barbara.
The camp was seriously damaged by the Whittier Fire in July 2017, and UBGC has been restoring the buildings lost in the fire, as well as adding additional safety features. The camp provides 60% of the funding that keeps all of the clubs open, and membership fees low. It is because of Camp Whittier that UBGC is able to provide scholarships to youths whose families are unable to pay the $40 annual membership fee, and ensure that no child is ever turned away.
“We are incredibly grateful to The Mericos Foundation for their continuous support of Camp Whittier. I have no doubt that the people who have supported UBGC over the years, as well as those that have directly supported Camp Whittier, will help us meet this challenge,” said Michael Baker, CEO for United Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Barbara County.
Every dollar donated to Camp Whittier between now and July 8, 2019 – the second anniversary of the Whittier Fire – will be matched by The Mericos Foundation up to $150,000. There are two ways to give: Donate online at ubgc.ejoinme.org/campwhittierrebuild
Or mail a check payable to United Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Barbara County, PO Box 1485, Santa Barbara, CA 93102. Please indicate on your check that your gift is for Camp Whittier.