Throughout the week of June 26, the United Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Barbara County inducted 22 former club members into their inaugural Alumni Hall of Fame, Class of 2022.
This recognition is to honor and celebrate each individual’s remarkable lifelong connections to the clubs. Notable Boys & Girls Clubs former club directors Sal Rodriguez and Rich Medel also participated in the Alumni Breakfast celebration to help highlight the inductees’ unique talents and how they’ve given back to the clubs as youth club members and, now, as local community members.
The first Boys Club in Santa Barbara opened in 1938 and has served as a second home for youth in the community for more than 84 years. From the Downtown Club, the alumni honored included Robert Del Campo, Bob Looney, Bill Simms, Manuel Cheverez, Peter Zucco, Donnie Yee and George Chelini.
From the Westside Club, the inductees were Mark Martinez, Mike Gordon, Ricky Cordero, Augie Morelos, Louie DeRuda and John Carrillo.
The Carpinteria Club inductees included Tony Parra, Mark Rodgers, Beto Gonzalez and Alain Welty.
Lastly, the Goleta Club inducted Ernesto Paredes, Greg Hanson, Val Reveles, Ryan Yamada and Jim Smit.
Board President Roger Aceves attended each of the Alumni Breakfast celebrations and gave a short speech reflecting on his time as a member of the Downtown Boys & Girls Club as a child. Aceves shared with the honorees that the clubs, to him, represent an even playing field where all youth in the community can come together, regardless of race, ability or socioeconomic status.
“No matter where you grew up, when you walk through those club doors, everyone is equal,” Aceves said.
Michael Baker added, “This past week we heard incredible testimonials of how our clubs have worked and made a difference in so many lives. I am inspired by the impact this organization has had on so many young men and women over the years.”
The United Boys & Girls Clubs Alumni Hall of Fame was created to shine a spotlight on past club members who made a positive impact during their time at the clubs and have continued to forge successful paths as adults.
To learn more about how you can be a part of the Boys & Girls Clubs Alumni Association and help choose next year’s honorees, visit www.unitedbg.org or call 805-681-1315.