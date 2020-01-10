United Airlines to offer flights from Santa Maria to Denver, SFO and LAX
  • Updated
The Santa Maria Airport on Friday morning announced that United Airlines will begin offering flights from Santa Maria to Denver, San Francisco and Los Angles International Airport (LAX) in June.

Reporter Razi Syed is at the press event, and he will have more information and a full story soon. 

Come back for further details and information.  

Post by Santa Maria Public Airport District.
