United Airlines to offer flights from Santa Maria to Denver, SFO and LAX

The Santa Maria Airport on Friday morning announced that United Airlines will begin offering flights from Santa Maria to Denver, San Francisco and Los Angles International Airport (LAX) in June.
Santa Maria airport and SMV Chamber officials announced @united airlines will be offering service to @flyLAXairport, @flySFO and @DENAirport #santamariatimes#lompocrecord pic.twitter.com/l4zXmJOCKU— Razi Syed (@razisyed) January 10, 2020
Today’s exciting announcement about United airlines initiating service at the Santa Maria Public Airport is here in the news release pic.twitter.com/fHZHv5aevd— cityofsantamariaPIO (@City_SantaMaria) January 10, 2020
Santa Maria Public Airport (SMX) and @united today announced brand new daily, nonstop service will begin June 4, 2020 between SMX and Denver International Airport (#DEN), Los Angeles International Airport (#LAX), and San Francisco International Airport (#SFO)...— Santa Maria Airport (@smxairport) January 10, 2020
...United’s new Santa Maria service provides travelers with a brand new option to get to California’s Central Coast and connects Santa Maria to the world with hundreds of domestic and international destinations from the airline’s hubs in Denver, Los Angeles and San Francisco.— Santa Maria Airport (@smxairport) January 10, 2020
