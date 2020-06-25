Union Pacific Railroad work on Hwy 1 in Lompoc will end Friday

Union Pacific Railroad is scheduled to complete railroad improvement work Friday at Highway 1 and A Street, where motorists were forced to detour around the work area all week.
Union Pacific’s rails run down the center of A Street from East Cypress Avenue to East Chestnut Avenue, but the project was centered at the Highway 1 intersection.
“The crossing renewal at that location involves installing a new track panel, a new concrete slab and new 5-foot asphalt approach,” said Tim McMahan, a spokesman for Union Pacific Railroad. “We're not replacing the signals.”
McMahan said Highway 1 will reopen Friday evening.
The highway was closed in both directions at A Street under a Caltrans permit.
Although businesses remained open on both sides of Highway 1 and A Street during the work, motorists were detoured around the area via Third Street and East Chestnut Avenue, a Caltrans spokesman said.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.