The usually reserved Santa Maria Public Library was home to a fast-paced dance performance last weekend.

Under the direction of Delila Moseley, with emcee Nathan Burdine-Ortega leading the show, UCSB dance students performed high-energy, entertaining dances from modern dance to hip-hop to swing and folklorico Saturday at the Santa Maria Public Library.

The repertoire included pieces staged for young audiences by professional choreographers commissioned to create works that are both accessible and educational as part of the "We Dance for You!" program.

