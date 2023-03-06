The usually reserved Santa Maria Public Library was home to a fast-paced dance performance last weekend.
Under the direction of Delila Moseley, with emcee Nathan Burdine-Ortega leading the show, UCSB dance students performed high-energy, entertaining dances from modern dance to hip-hop to swing and folklorico Saturday at the Santa Maria Public Library.
The repertoire included pieces staged for young audiences by professional choreographers commissioned to create works that are both accessible and educational as part of the "We Dance for You!" program.
Moseley is a choreographer, teacher and director who works in a variety of styles, including ballet, jazz and modern dance. She holds a B.A. in Dance and an M.A. in Dramatic Art from UCSB, where she is currently on the faculty in the Division of Dance. She has performed professionally in Los Angeles, New York and throughout the United States on tour, working with Donald McKayle's Inner City Repertory Dance Company, the American Heritage Dance Theatre, the Joyce Trisler Danscompany and the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theatre.
Moseley has directed the UCSB Dance company, the student company at UCSB, for 15 years. The company performs in the Santa Barbara community and on tour throughout California. The company has traveled to Mexico twice to perform and to Washington, D.C. to perform in the Gala Performance for the American College Dance Festival. In 1997, she received the second Annual Lifetime Achievement Award from the Santa Barbara Dance Alliance.
