A woman driving a U.S. Postal Service delivery vehicle was injured and the vehicle was virtually destroyed Monday when it collided with a semitruck-and-trailer rig, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.
The crash occurred in the 3500 block of West Main Street shortly before 3:50 p.m., said County Fire spokesman Capt. Mike Eliason.
Details of the crash were not available, but although the unidentified woman’s injuries were not life-threatening, she was transported to Marian Regional Medical Center in Santa Maria for treatment, Eliason said.