U-Pick Blueberries hosts Halloween celebration complete with costume contest and hay rides

Local families clad in costumes gathered at U-Pick Blueberries on Saturday to pick pumpkins at the farm's patch, ride the hay wagon and enjoy a special Halloween costume contest.

Children dressed as "Star Wars" characters, astronauts and fairies enjoyed the various games at the celebration, with The Shift food truck and Crave Mini Donuts providing delicious eats. 

U-Pick opened its pumpkin patch in late September after finishing out its blueberry season in the summer.

Throughout the year, U-Pick Blueberries also offers produce such as blackberries, strawberries and tomatoes, as well as items like honey and jam.

The pumpkin patch at U-Pick Blueberries is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays and is located at 3607 Dominion Road in Santa Maria. 

