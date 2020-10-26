U-Pick Blueberries hosts Halloween celebration complete with costume contest and hay rides

After Santa Barbara County officials impounded 104 dogs from a Lompoc home Thursday, animal services agencies across multiple counties offered to take in the pack of mainly Chihuahuas and prepare them for adoption into loving homes.
Although K-12 schools in Santa Barbara County were officially permitted to reopen Oct. 13, Orcutt and several other public school districts decided against bringing back students just yet due to local COVID-19 case rates that outpace the rest of the county.
The following is taken from the Santa Maria Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.
Highway 101 was the deadliest road in Santa Barbara County between 2010 and 2018, and nearly one-third of all fatal automobile collisions in the county involved alcohol, according to data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
Murder charges against a Santa Barbara man accused in the deaths of a Solvang mother and her two children in a fiery car wreck on Highway 154 were upheld following a two-day preliminary hearing examination last week.