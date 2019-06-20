U-Haul plans to repurpose the old Santa Maria Kmart, which it bought earlier this year, into a retail store with self-storage units.
The plans for the Santa Maria store are the latest for the moving equipment and storage rental company, which has been buying shuttered Sears and Kmart facilities around the country.
Kmart was closed in March this year as Sears, which owns Kmart, moved to close unprofitable stores after filing for bankruptcy in 2018.
According to a grant deed filed with the Santa Barbara County Clerk-Recorder's Office on Jan. 23, SRC Facilities LLC sold the property to AREC 34 LLC for $6.5 million.
The Kmart building, located at 2875 Santa Maria Way, is approximately 104,000 square feet, said Ryan Hostetter, city planning manager.
The entire Kmart lot, which consists of the building and more than 700 parking spaces, takes up 13 acres.
On Wednesday, the Santa Maria Planning Commission voted unanimously to approve a conditional use permit for U-Haul's planned facility.
The conditional use permit allows U-Haul to use a portion of the storefront for retail sales of boxes and moving supplies as well as renting trucks and trailers.
The permit requires U-Haul to resurface select parts of the parking lot with a slurry seal, a thin surface treatment of asphalt oil mixed with sand, and repair portions of the asphalt that are damaged.
Plans for remodeling the store into self-storage units will come before the Planning Commission at a future date.
Mark Buford, area district vice president for U-Haul, said the company would have trucks parked for display on the eastern and western boundaries of the parking lot.
Noting that U-Haul would not need the 700-plus parking spaces at the property, Buford said a new building with more self-storage units will likely be built over part of the lot in the future.