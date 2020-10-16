You have permission to edit this article.
Two-way traffic returns to Salsipuedes Creek Bridge

Two-way traffic returns to Salsipuedes Creek Bridge

Two-way traffic returned to Salsipuedes Creek Bridge near Lompoc starting Friday. 

 Caltrans District 5, Contributed

The Salsipuedes Creek Bridge near Lompoc reopened to two-way traffic on Friday, according to a Caltrans District 5 spokesman. 

Full reopening of the two-way traffic lanes concludes the usage of a traffic signal and one-way reversing traffic control that has been in effect since February.

The project, which involved the replacement of the bridge located on Highway 1 — between Highway 101 at Las Cruces and State Route 246 near Lompoc — also included the construction of a retaining wall and a fish passage.

The remaining work for the project to be completed, according to the spokesman, will include vegetation and erosion control, the installation of rumble strips and final striping.

Caltrans reminds motorist to move over and slow down when driving through highway work zones.

Santa Maria-based CalPortland Construction was contracted for the $5 million project.

For more information on this project and for traffic updates on other Caltrans projects in Santa Barbara County, contact the District 5 Public Affairs Office at 805-549-3237, or visit https://dot.ca.gov/caltrans-near-me/district5

Lisa André covers local news and lifestyles for Santa Ynez Valley News. 

