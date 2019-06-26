Two gunshot victims are recovering after an early morning shooting in an alley in the 900 block of South Russell Avenue in Santa Maria.
Santa Maria Police responded to the scene after receiving 911 calls reporting gunshots heard in the alley, where they located the victims along with a crime scene.
The victims, who have not been identified, were transported to area hospitals and are now in stable condition, according to the Santa Maria Police Department.
Detectives determined the victims were approached in the alley by unknown suspects just prior to the shooting, although they have not specified whether the shooting was gang-related. The investigation will continue, aided by the crime lab.
Officials are asking anyone with information to call Detective Sean Woessner at 805-928-3781, ext. 1929, or the tip line at 805-928-3781, ext. 2677.